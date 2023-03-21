Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

