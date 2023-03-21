ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,293,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 17.3% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

