SentinelOne (S) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SentinelOne (NYSE: S):

3/17/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00.

3/15/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $22.00.

3/13/2023 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/23/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of S traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 5,784,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,570. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,461 shares of company stock worth $3,237,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

