Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.72. 55,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,665. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

