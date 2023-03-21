Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 825,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 22,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

