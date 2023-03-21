Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 96,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

