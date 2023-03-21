Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $91.67 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $91.67 million and $2.34 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00031339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00201117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,010.45 or 0.99944657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00400751 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,351,749.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

