Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,652. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.20 and a 200 day moving average of $207.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

