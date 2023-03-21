Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 166,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 308,016 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $12.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Seabridge Gold Stock Down 5.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.