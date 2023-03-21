Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 166,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 308,016 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

