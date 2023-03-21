Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,488,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.30. 2,200,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,201. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.