Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cooper Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 779,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.