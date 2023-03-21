Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,269 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHB traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 333,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

