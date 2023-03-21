Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 3,214 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

