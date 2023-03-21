Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 3.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

