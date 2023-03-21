Savior LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,725 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 150.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 3,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,243. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $67.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.