Savior LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 193,162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 586,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 487,192 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 64,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 24,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 3,937,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,451,855. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.