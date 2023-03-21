Savior LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Savior LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.7% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,467. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

