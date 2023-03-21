Savior LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 2,102,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,628. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $107.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

