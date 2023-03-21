Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. 121,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 808,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

