SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $154.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SAP traded as high as $123.61 and last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 561047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SAP by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Trading Up 1.7 %

About SAP

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

