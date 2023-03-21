Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 52,638 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,638 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

