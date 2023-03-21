Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Block stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

