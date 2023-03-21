Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,747 shares of company stock worth $9,346,885. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.



