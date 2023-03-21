Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SAF stock traded up €2.00 ($2.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €130.38 ($140.19). The company had a trading volume of 909,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($99.31). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.95.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

