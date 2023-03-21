Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $12.05

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $251.04 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $12.05 or 0.00043062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00161437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00071768 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00041545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.04145035 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.