Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.95

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 1152876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.87 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.