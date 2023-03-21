Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 10,000 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.35. 247,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$37.28.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Russel Metals

Several analysts have commented on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.