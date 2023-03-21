Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $104.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

