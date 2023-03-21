Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RHI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

