Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($66.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.42) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.74) to GBX 7,400 ($90.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.40) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.49) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($75.27).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,360 ($65.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £67 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,992.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,481. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,379.31%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.73), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,595.16). 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

