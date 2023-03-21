Riaz Ahmed Sells 37,832 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$78.49. 8,264,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,870. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.38.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

