Reviewing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MV Oil Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 71.80% 56.28% 35.40% MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 4.61 $476.48 million $2.10 6.94 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 8.90 $11.33 million $1.91 4.90

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats MV Oil Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.