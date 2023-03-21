Reviewing Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alarum Technologies and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuya 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $10.28 million 0.51 -$13.13 million ($4.17) -0.38 Tuya $208.17 million 4.32 -$146.18 million ($0.27) -6.67

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Tuya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alarum Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies -85.00% -58.15% -42.84% Tuya -70.22% -14.67% -13.32%

Summary

Tuya beats Alarum Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Rating)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. The Enterprise Privacy segment enables customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web, using a unique hybrid network. The Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy segment includes a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking consumers online activity, and keeping users safe from hackers. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben-David, Daniel Shachar, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Herzliya, Israel.

About Tuya

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

