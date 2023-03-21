Request Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Request has a market cap of $102.08 million and $4.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00031088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00197726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.45 or 1.00028022 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10004904 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,271,585.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.