Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 670

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 600 ($7.37).

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 3.2 %

LON RTO traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 562.40 ($6.91). 5,445,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,089. The company has a market cap of £14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4,017.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

