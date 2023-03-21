Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 18,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
RNLSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.84.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.
