Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

About Relmada Therapeutics

RLMD stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

