Real Good Food (RGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,073.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,357 shares of company stock worth $417,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.