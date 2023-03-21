Raymond James Lowers Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Market Perform

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 237,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 340,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 960,075 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

