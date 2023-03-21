Raydium Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,798,407 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

