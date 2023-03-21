Range Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 944,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,372. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

