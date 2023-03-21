Range Financial Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,526. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

