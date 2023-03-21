Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. 1,484,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

