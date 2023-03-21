Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Stock Performance
BG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,174. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Further Reading
