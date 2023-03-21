Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

