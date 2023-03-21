Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance
Shares of UJAN stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
