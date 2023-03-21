Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 49,432 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 300,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

LXU stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 282,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,597. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

