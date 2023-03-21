Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. 465,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.