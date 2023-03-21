Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,074 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. 1,333,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,408. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.