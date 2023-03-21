Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,074 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. 1,333,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,408. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.
