Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,668 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $17,074,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 140,021 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

